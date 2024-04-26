Jason Miller to Newsmax: Biden Not Serious About Debating

Jason Miller, senior adviser to Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday he doesn’t think President Joe Biden has any intention of debating but that he’ll have a tough time walking back his commitment.

Miller joined “Eric Bolling The Balance” to react to Biden’s declaration earlier in the day, on Howard Stern's radio show no less, that he’s “happy” to debate Trump.

“When we heard the news that Joe Biden was going on Howard Stern, I just assumed that he'd be joining 'Beetlejuice' and 'High-Pitched Eric' and 'Crazy Alice' as the newest member of the Wack Pack. Of course, they need to have a 'crooked Joe' as part of the Wack Pack,” Miller told Bolling. “I think kind of the buried lede here today is the fact that Howard Stern is now making news because Joe Biden joins the show and says he's going to debate.”

“But Joe Biden I don't think is ever going to debate President Trump,” Miller added. “If he does, I think maybe he'll say at some noon on NPR on some Sunday at some point this summer, maybe on a holiday weekend. But Joe’s not serious and when he wakes up tomorrow and finds out that he said this today, I don't think he'll be very happy with himself.”

On the other hand, Miller said it’ll be tough to take it back.

“I don't know, Eric, how they are going to walk this back. They've already really dug themselves a hole with their adversarial approach to the media,” Miller said. “So it's gonna be real tough for them to walk it back. But I think that's what his team will probably do.

“Because they're in a bad spot.”

