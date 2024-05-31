Jason Miller to Newsmax: All Dems Did Was Punch 'Trump's Ticket Back to WH'

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that in convicting the 45th president on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, all the Democrats have done is guarantee his return to the White House.

"When you look at the polling numbers, doesn't matter if it's nationally, if it's in the battleground states, over and over, President Trump is beating [President] Joe Biden very handily," Miller said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "The only way that the Democrats believe that they can stop President Trump is through this lawfare."

"Let's go in the time machine back one year to when this indictment first came down: Democrats roundly mocked this indictment," he continued. "They said, 'This is weak, this is frivolous. This is going to undercut every other aspect of lawfare, the coming after President Trump with that. This was so frivolous. It would never stand up.' Now they're jumping up and down like they won the Super Bowl. I think what the Democrats did was punch President Trump's ticket right back to the White House."

A New York jury convicted Trump on all 34 counts Thursday after deliberating for 9.5 hours. He became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes after the jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to conceal payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Sentencing was scheduled for July 11.

The outpouring of support from the public in the wake of the verdict has been incredible, Miller said, to the point where Trump's donation website went down because it was overwhelmed with internet traffic.

"They crashed donaldjtrump.com," he said. "It was the single biggest surge we have ever had on the campaign. It wasn't just the people doing the donations, some people doing $5 and $10 — very appreciative of anything people can do — but people are just signing up to help. They're sending their words of support and saying, 'If they're going to do this to President Trump, what could they do to me?'"

"I tell you over the past 12, however many hours it's been, I've heard from people I haven't spoken with in a decade," he said. "There are people who are adamant never-Trumpers I knew that have reached out and said, 'You know what? I'm off the sidelines, I am in. I'm ready to fight.'"

Miller stressed that "nobody in America … should be happy that something like this is happening," adding that "the American people are going to have the final say on Nov. 5."

