Democrats React to Verdict: 'Justice Arrived for Trump'

Reaction from Democrats on the guilty verdict rendered against former President Donald Trump on Thursday ranged from flippant and overjoyed to sober.

Some rank and file Democrats took pleasure in Trump being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, while leadership gave a more measured response.

"Despite his efforts to distract, delay, and deny – justice arrived for Donald Trump all the same. And the rule of law prevailed," posted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who's running for Senate.

And this from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., "America is a nation built upon the rule of law. The jury has spoken and carefully rendered a decision. Responsible leadership requires the verdict to be respected."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., simply wrote: "No one is above the law. The verdict speaks for itself."

Then there was Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

"Hallelujah!!! My predictions came true! I predicted three years ago at a speech with the Human Rights Campaign that Stormy Daniels would be the one to get Trump, my faith in the criminal justice system has been strengthened!" she posted.

"Yes!" posted Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., ushered in the new tagline Democrats have been hoping to use.

"Donald Trump is a convicted felon. This verdict is not a win for any single person. It's a win for an idea. The idea that we all follow the same rules. The rule of law won today."