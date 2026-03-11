Mattera Newsmax Crime Report: Teen Murder Suspect Had Avoided Prison

An 18-year-old Houston man accused of killing a woman during a robbery attempt previously avoided prison despite being sentenced for violent crimes, Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera reported Wednesday.

The case is especially "maddening," he told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," not only because it "involves a repeat offender, but that the woman who was killed was in Houston helping a friend get through a tough day of chemotherapy."

Authorities say the suspect, Darius Hall, allegedly tried to rob Marietta Allison of her purse late on March 6 and shot her in the neck before stealing her car and leaving her to die in the street.

Allison's friend, Cassie Daniels, said the two had spent the day together at a Houston treatment center while Daniels underwent chemotherapy.

"She came back to take care of me while I was going through cancer," Daniels said.

Later that night, Daniels said Allison dropped her and her father off at a friend's building before parking the car.

"She dropped my dad and I and the luggage off at my friend's elevator, and then she went to park the car," Daniels said. "And when she parked the car, on her walk back, she was shot and killed."

Mattera said investigators believe Hall attempted to rob Allison before shooting her and stealing the vehicle.

"It's really tough. It was senseless. There was no rhyme or reason to this," Daniels said of the killing.

Mattera also reported that Hall was sentenced in 2024 by a juvenile court to 10 years in prison for violent crimes, including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

However, the judge suspended the sentence and placed Hall on community supervision for three years.

"This dirtbag never should have been free in the first place," Mattera said, noting Hall "was looking at 10 years in prison. Instead, he gets three years' probation."

Hall has now been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond. Mattera reported that the Justice Department has also filed federal charges against the 18-year-old for carjacking and a firearms offense.

