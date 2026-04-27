Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Build the Ballroom, Hotels Not Designed For Security

"Hotels were not designed for security," Rep. Andy Harris told Newsmax on Monday, arguing that Washington must build a dedicated, high-security venue for major government events following renewed concerns about threats targeting top officials.

The Maryland Republican told "Wake Up America" that "we need a venue which is designed for security, and we don't have one in Washington. The president is absolutely right – build the ballroom."

Harris pointed to longstanding vulnerabilities at traditional event locations in the nation's capital, saying existing hotels lack the infrastructure needed to adequately protect the president and other high-ranking dignitaries.

He reiterated that "the bottom line is that it's time to do it."

Harris underscored his argument by invoking the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, which took place outside the Washington Hilton Hotel more than four decades ago. He said the incident remains a stark reminder that legacy venues were never designed with modern security threats in mind.

"The Hilton Hotel is decades old," he said. "And again, the proof is that, actually Ronald Reagan had an attempted assassination there. These hotels were not designed for security."

The congressman added that recent incidents involving armed individuals and threats against officials highlight the urgency of upgrading federal event infrastructure. He also noted that major gatherings continue to be held in spaces that require temporary or improvised security measures, rather than purpose-built protections.

Harris framed the issue as increasingly pressing given what he described as a more volatile security environment.

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