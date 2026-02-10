Jason Mattera Newsmax Crime Report: Released Felon Accused of Execution-Style Murder

A felon convicted of murder was released early from an Illinois prison and is now the lead suspect in the execution-style killing of a mother and bar owner during a robbery.

Julius Burkes Jr., who pleaded guilty to felony murder in 1995 and was sentenced to 37 years, served only 17 years before being freed, Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera reported on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Tuesday.

Authorities say his criminal troubles continued after release, including battery, stalking, and a recent burglary arrest in December 2025 — for which he was released on bond.

Investigators allege that while out on bond, Burkes entered Courtney Drysdale's bar near the Illinois–Indiana border on Feb. 2, demanded cash, and shot the 30-year-old single mother twice despite her cooperation. Police say he fled in a white BMW and even attempted to disable security cameras.

Burkes was arrested the next day after surveillance images were shared publicly. Drysdale's community is now mourning her loss, and her child is left without a mother.

Had Burkes served his full sentence, Drysdale would likely still be alive today, according to Mattera, calling the case a tragic example of the consequences of early release for violent offenders.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Donald Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com