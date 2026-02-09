Jason Mattera Newsmax Crime Report: Another Blue State SNAP Fraud Bust in Mass.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts have announced charges in a major welfare fraud case tied to a local restaurant, alleging more than $1 million in stolen government benefits were funneled through a multi-state scheme involving stolen identities and SNAP fraud.

Authorities say the lead defendant, Raul Fernandez Vicioso, operated El Primo Restaurant and worked with three co-defendants to obtain SNAP benefits using the identities of more than 100 victims, according to Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera on Monday's "Wake Up America."

Investigators allege the group collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in EBT funds between 2023 and 2025, using the cards to purchase bulk food from wholesalers and stock the restaurant at taxpayer expense.

Prosecutors say the fraud extended beyond SNAP, with the same group accused of filing bogus COVID-era unemployment claims in multiple states, netting more than $700,000 in additional funds. Federal officials say the case highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in benefit programs and the need for tougher enforcement when state officials fail to act.

The defendants now face multiple federal charges, including fraud and conspiracy.

