Janiyah Thomas to Newsmax: Media Frenzy Around Harris Fake

Janiyah Thomas, Trump campaign Black media director, told Newsmax on Friday that the media frenzy surrounding Democrat presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris is manufactured.

"I think everything, from the beginning of her becoming the official nominee, has been fake," Thomas said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think the entire media frenzy around her is fake.

"I think they're not talking about what actual voters care about. If you've seen a lot of the man-on-the-street videos throughout the convention, voters are in favor of [former] President [Donald] Trump because President Trump is clearly the stronger candidate on all of the issues.

"Voters don't trust Kamala Harris on these issues, but the media wants everyone to think that there's a bunch of hype around her that's just simply not real to people," she said.

The Democratic National Convention, which took place this week in Chicago, ended Thursday night with Harris formally accepting the party's presidential nomination. Clocking in at around 37 minutes, Harris' acceptance speech was among the shortest in U.S. history and was criticized by Trump as being light on substance.

Thomas said Harris "clearly doesn't want to talk about policies" because hers "are so unpopular with the American people." Instead, she "deflects to talking about emotional things."

"She spent more of her time talking about President Trump than talking about the things that she can actually do for people," Thomas said. "I think, overall, the entire theme of the Democratic National Convention is delusion."

The Trump campaign official also responded to Harris' assertion that the former president is "an unserious man" and the vice president's predictions of what Trump might do if he is returned to the White House in November.

"I think that, overall, the person that's unserious is the person that's in office right now, acting as if they don't have the ability and authority to make the changes that they keep talking about, the things they want to do," she said. "If President Trump was an unserious candidate, then he wouldn't be the one on the road every day taking questions from the press, doing press conferences, engaging with the voters — unlike Kamala Harris."

