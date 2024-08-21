WATCH TV LIVE

Gov. Burgum to Newsmax: DNC a 'Hollywood-style Lovefest'

Wednesday, 21 August 2024 10:00 PM EDT

The Democrat National Convention in Chicago is a beguiling event set up to distract from the issues surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris, North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Speaking to "Greg Kelly Reports" about the DNC, Burgum stated, "This is a crazy, orchestrated, Hollywood-style love fest that's in keeping with what the mainstream media has done for Kamala for the last 30-plus days."

"And, you know," he added, "the mainstream media covered up Joe Biden's incompetence for years, which led to the spot we're in right now. And now they're all complicit in not holding her to task.

"I mean, there's never been a presidential candidate in history that didn't have to go through a primary this time. She's never been asked any of the tough questions. She's hardly been asked a question at all. And so they're really covering up the fact that she has to own every one of the failed Biden policies for the last 1,400 days."

