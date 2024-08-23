Trump to Newsmax: Harris Lied During 'Very General Speech'

Former President Donald Trump, calling Newsmax after Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris' acceptance speech, has accused her of lying and said she gave a "very general speech" that didn't address "the most important things."

"She didn't talk about many things like interest rates, China, fracking anywhere, let alone Pennsylvania, crime, poverty, trade deficits, child trafficking, woman trafficking, drugs, the border," Trump told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"I personally thought it was a terrible speech," he added. "It was very nonspecific. It was also very short. She just wanted to get off the stage because her ideas are bad."

He further accused the vice president of being a "Marxist."

"Remember I said we will never have a socialist country," said Trump. "She's complaining about prices. The only thing she wanted to do is put price controls on, and if you look back, it's been done like 122 times over the last 200 years. It's never worked once."

During her speech, Harris also said that Trump, if elected, will appoint an "anti-abortion coordinator," which he told Newsmax was a "total lie."

"I never even heard the term," Trump said. "They keep talking about Project [20]25, which is a group of pretty far-right people who got together, they did something called Project 25. I have no idea what it is. I don't want to read it. I don't want to see it. I don't want to know anything about it. But they use that."

Politifact reported Friday that Trump has frequently disavowed Project 2025, which doesn't mention a "national anti-abortion coordinator" but calls for a "pro-life politically appointed Senior Coordinator of the Office of Women, Children, and Families."

Trump told Newsmax that the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade sends decisions back to the states, and "most Republicans agree with that."

Trump also asked why Harris, who promised in her speech to be strong on the border, doesn't take action herself concerning the border.

"She's got 5 months left," he said. "Why doesn't she leave the beautiful studio or wherever she is right now, hop on a plane, go down to Washington, D.C., and close the border … I didn't have a bill. I didn't ask for a bill. I closed the border."

Meanwhile, he accused Harris of being the "greatest flip-flopper," and said she lied when she said he would destroy Social Security.

"I didn't do it for four years, but she is going to terminate it because she's allowing illegal migrants to come in and be put on Social Security and Medicare," he said.

Trump also discussed Department of Labor reports from earlier this week that 818,000 fewer jobs were created than reported earlier this year.

"We created new jobs," said Trump. "They thought they were going to hold out until after Nov. 5, the most important day in the history of our country. That's Election Day. And I just ask your viewers to get out and vote."

Trump also took to his Truth Social page several times during and after the Harris acceptance speech to speak out against her, including accusing her of several actions during her vice presidency, including blaming her for the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 in Israel.

He further posted a list of "achievements," from Harris and President Joe Biden, including the border crisis, inflation, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the rise of crime, and "lying to the American public about Joe's decline."

Trump further declared that "There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World!"

