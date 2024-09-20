Janiyah Thomas to Newsmax: Trump Will Get Record Number of Black Voters

Former President Donald Trump stands to gain record numbers of Black voters in November than have been seen in the past for a GOP candidate because his message is resonating, particularly with men, campaign Black Media Director Janiyah Thomas said on Newsmax Friday.

"Black men care about building generational wealth for their families," Thomas told "Wake Up America." "They care about the economy. They care about having safer neighborhoods. They care about being the provider for their families."

Trump, she added, "is the stronger candidate on all of these issues and all voters know that," and will continue to "deliver his message and go into these communities and talk about the issues that voters care about versus focusing on things that don't really matter to voters."

Meanwhile, Harris' celebrity appearances, such as her star-studded interview with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday won't matter to voters, said Thomas.

"I think she favors celebrity appearances over doing anything of substance," she said. "President Trump is a candidate that speaks to the issues that voters really care about, and Kamala Harris is wasting her time with elitist celebrities from Hollywood."

The Trump campaign in August released a letter Winfrey wrote to him in 2000 when he was considering running for the White House and said they would make a great "team" if they ran for office together.

Trump ended up waiting 16 years for his first presidential campaign, but over time, such celebrity friendships with him dissolved.

The relationships changed, Thomas said, because he chose to run as a Republican, which "didn't align with their elitist agenda."

"It's very disappointing to see the way that people [have] treated him since 2016," she said. "It shows that these people are really not your friends. If you don't align with their agenda, then they're going to turn their back on you."

