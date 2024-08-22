Trump Campaign Shares Oprah's Complimentary Note to 'Donald'

Donald Trump's campaign trolled Oprah Winfrey by sharing a complimentary letter the billionaire TV show host once sent to the former president.

Winfrey spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, when she pleaded with people to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House.

However, nearly 25 years ago, Winfrey suggested her and Trump, this year's Republican presidential nominee, would make a great "team" if they ran for office.

"Donald — I reviewed the book excerpt," Winfrey wrote in a January 2000 note to Trump that was shared Wednesday night on X. "I have to tell you, your comments made me a little weepy. It's one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice. Thank you."

At the bottom of the letter, under her signature, Winfrey added: "Too bad we're not running for office. What A TEAM!"

Winfrey wrote the note in response to an excerpt Trump had sent her from his book "The America We Deserve" in which he wrote that she would be his "first choice for vice president."

The campaign also shared a post with a video clip from Trump's appearance on Winfrey's TV show.

"FLASHBACK: President Trump on Oprah's show in 1988 talking about countries ripping America off in trade. She even suggested that he may run for president some day. (eyes emoji)," the post said.

Winfrey, who claims to be an independent, appeared at the DNC and told a cheering crowd that this year's presidential election is a choice of values and character and warned that "decency and respect are on the ballot."

"Common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect," Winfrey said of the Democrat national ticket.

"Let us choose loyalty to the Constitution over loyalty to any individual because that's the best of America. And let us choose optimism over cynicism and let us include inclusion over retribution."

She made a specific appeal to independent and undecided voters.

"I'm calling on all you independents and all you undecideds. You know this is true. You know I'm telling you the truth, that values and character matter most of all," Winfrey said. "In leadership and in life."