Jared Roberts to Newsmax: Comey Facing Strong Evidence

Former FBI Director James Comey's indictment on charges of lying to Congress is unlikely to be easily brushed aside, according to constitutional law attorney Jared Roberts, who told Newsmax that there is strong evidence against him, even in a favorable jurisdiction.

"He's going to try to argue that nothing that he said or did was material at the end of the day," Roberts told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" on Sunday. "However, I mean, we have to remember 14 people in the Eastern District of Virginia decided that there was enough evidence against him to go forward with this indictment."

Roberts added that the Comey case is a "lot different" than what President Donald Trump and his allies faced.

"They brought made-up charges and unfavorable jurisdictions to the president that they could get away with," he said. "Here, we're in the Eastern District of Virginia, a jurisdiction that should be very favorable, favorable to Comey. However, 14 people decided that there was enough to go after him."

After Comey issued a statement on Instagram declaring, "We will not live on our knees … I'm innocent. So let's have a trial," Roberts said the former FBI director may regret that stance.

"Let's have a trial. I mean, they spent years. Comey especially spent years at celebrating the prosecutions against President Trump and his allies. And those prosecutions were entirely made up, entirely politicized," Roberts said.

"I think we have concrete evidence that Comey lied to Congress, and even in the Eastern District of Virginia, I think a jury is going to have to see that," he added. "So, yeah, let's have a trial. If you're innocent, you get the chance to prove it just as everyone else. But frankly, I don't think he is innocent. So be careful what you ask for."

Republican strategist Ford O’Connell agreed that the case rests on firm ground.

"I think when we look at this in the totality, no one is above the law, and if you're going to do the crime, be prepared to do the time," he said. "This is justice by holding those accountable for the Russia hoax, which is one of the greatest political scandals in American history."

Still, O’Connell warned that Comey may benefit from his high-powered defense.

"I do think the one thing that Jared didn't mention that Comey also has going for him, and that is that Patrick Fitzgerald right now appears to be representing him, and he's a pretty big bulldog attorney."

Conservative commentator Deneen Borelli told Newsmax the indictment represents accountability long overdue.

"You can't get away with this stuff," she said. "This guy, like I said before, he's been getting away with so much ... it doesn't just stop with James Comey. The fact is, this isn't against Trump. They took eight years of our nation's political life away from us."

Political commentator Tom Borelli, her husband, echoed that view, pointing to what he called ethical failures surrounding Comey's relationship with Columbia University professor Daniel Richman.

"The opportunity cost, right. The distraction. What else could be going on?" he said. "At the same time we had the COVID outbreak, maybe more attention would have been focused on that during that time."

