Jason Miller to Newsmax: Comey 'Got Caught,' Must 'Pay the Piper'

Former FBI Director James Comey "got caught" making false statements to Congress and now faces accountability as a trial looms, Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday.

"As President Trump always says, he's a leaker, he's a liar, and this time he got caught," Miller told Newsmax's "Newsline." "He got caught, and he's going to have to pay the piper on this."

Comey was indicted earlier this week by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges of making false statements to Congress and mishandling classified material.

Prosecutors allege he authorized leaks through subordinates and outside intermediaries, despite denying under oath that he had ever done so.

The case marks the first time a former FBI director has faced criminal charges.

Miller, who served on Trump's 2016 campaign and in the administration's transition team, said the indictment underscores that "nobody is above the law." He pointed to congressional testimony in which Comey denied authorizing leaks, even as information, including classified material, was passed through intermediaries.

"When Sen. [Ted] Cruz asked him very directly, did you ever authorize the leaking of information? And he said no," Miller said. "There is no ambiguity in that."

Miller added that the case reflects broader patterns of misconduct from Comey and others during the Trump presidency, and argued that the Russia investigation and related controversies were "cooked up" by political opponents and amplified by media allies.

"National Democrats, as well as media who spent years attacking President Trump, they're all hypocrites. It's just as simple as that," Miller said. "The entire first four years of President Trump's first term were consumed by whether it be the Russia hoax or some other hoax ... driven by people like Jim Comey."

Miller added that the fallout from Comey's decisions stretched back to the 2016 campaign, when his actions "threw the entire nation into chaos" over whether then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton might be charged. "Jim Comey has been playing games for years, and finally it's caught up to him," he said.

Turning to the legal landscape, Miller described the proceedings as taking place within what he called the "legal deep state." While not an attorney, he said entrenched interests in the system would work to shield Comey.

"These folks are thick as thieves," Miller said. "The system ... is going to completely have Jim Comey's back." Still, he voiced confidence in Trump ally Lindsay Halligan, who has been tapped for a federal post and defended Trump during the Mar-a-Lago raid. "If there's someone who can get this thing done, I think it's Lindsay," Miller said.

Miller also commented on Trump's recent appearance at the United Nations, where technical glitches marred his address. He suggested the problems may not have been accidental.

"In politics, there's no such thing as coincidences," Miller said, citing a report in The Times of London that speculated about potential "hijinks" during Trump's visit. "Clearly, somebody was behind the scenes doing this, and they weren't very smooth about it."

He added that the U.N. is often hostile to American interests and praised Trump for confronting adversaries and standing by allies such as Israel.

Miller also welcomed new U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, calling him "a bulldog" who would "call balls and strikes and not let these knuckleheads try to pull one over on us."

