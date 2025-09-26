Comey Indictment Fuels Speculation on Who's Next

Following former FBI Director James Comey's indictment, President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed talk of a target list but asserted "there will be others."

Comey was indicted Thursday on federal charges of making false statements and obstruction.

On Friday, addressing reporters on the South Lawn of the White House prior to departing for the Ryder Cup golf event in New York, Trump was asked, "Who's the next person on your list?"

"There's not a list, but I think there will be others," Trump said. "They're corrupt. These were corrupt, radical-left Democrats. … They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they've done is terrible. I hope there are others because you can't let this happen to a country."

Trump also dismissed the idea that the Comey indictment is revenge, saying, "It's about justice."

The president's response ignited speculation as to who could be next, The Hill reported.

Federal prosecutors are pursuing a growing roster of investigations involving some of Trump's most prominent political adversaries — a development Trump critics call Justice Department "weaponization," echoing charges the president himself has long leveled.

The FBI last month searched the home and office of John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, on a warrant alleging he may have kept classified material while writing a memoir. Multiple outlets reported Friday that Espionage Act charges against Bolton could be imminent.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is investigating Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; New York Attorney General Letitia James; and Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook for alleged mortgage fraud. All three deny wrongdoing and say the probes are politically motivated.

The referrals reportedly originated with Trump ally Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Authority.

After the indictment of Comey, the Democratic Attorneys General Association set up a legal defense fund for James and others it believes Trump may target next.

Trump has publicly urged prosecutions of former special counsel Jack Smith, the Biden family, Hillary Clinton, Georgia DA Fani Willis, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, former Attorney General Merrick Garland and donor George Soros, The Hill reported.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe says he made criminal referrals involving former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, both of whom were in the thick of what Trump calls the Russia hoax.

Regardless, what the left calls an enemies list, Trump on Friday called "justice."

"It's about justice, really. It's not revenge," Trump told reporters Friday. "They are sick, radical-left people, and they can't get away with it. Comey was one of the people. He wasn't the biggest, but he's a dirty cop. He's always been a dirty cop. Everybody knew it."

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.