Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hillary Clinton Deferred Many Epstein Questions to Bill

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly deferred questions to her husband, former President Bill Clinton, during a closed-door deposition tied to the committee's investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"It was an experience, Rob," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "She couldn't recall many of the questions, especially with respect to the Clinton Foundation. That's why she was brought in."

Comer said investigators pressed the former senator and first lady on references Epstein made to the Clinton Global Initiative, the international effort launched by the Clinton Foundation.

"There were a lot of references by Jeffrey Epstein about how involved he was in the Clinton Global Initiative," Comer said. "When we asked her many questions about that, she would just say she wasn't involved with the Clinton Global Initiative.

"She was either in the Senate, or she was running for president, and she just didn't have any recollection of any knowledge with Epstein's involvement in the Clinton Foundation."

He added that "a lot of times she said, 'You'll have to ask my husband that question.' So we've got a lot of questions that she deferred to her husband for tomorrow."

The 42nd president is scheduled to sit for a deposition Friday.

Addressing Hillary Clinton's public comments that her husband's interactions with Epstein occurred before Epstein's crimes became widely known, Comer said that "she said that many times."

He added that Epstein "was a con artist," a characterization he said Hillary Clinton also used in her testimony.

Comer defended the committee's decision to take a closed-door deposition rather than hold a public hearing.

"If it had been a committee hearing, we might have asked her 50 to 75 questions," he said. "Today, we probably asked her 600 or 700 questions. So, it was a very substantive interview."

He said video of the deposition will be released within 24 hours, and a transcript will follow pending attorney review.

Looking ahead to Bill Clinton's testimony, Comer cited what he called "hard evidence" of ties between the former president and Epstein, who died in August 2019 in federal custody while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Comer said that Bill Clinton invited Epstein to the White House "16 times while he was president. Bill Clinton flew on the plane 27 times with him post-presidency.

"He's not going to be able to plead ignorance like Secretary Clinton did today."

