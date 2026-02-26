Hillary Clinton: Bill Didn't Know of Epstein Crimes

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday that she is 100% confident former President Bill Clinton had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

She said as much one day before he is scheduled to be deposed by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The former first lady spoke to reporters after her hourslong deposition before the committee in Chappaqua, New York, where the Clintons have a home.

Her news conference aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Hillary Clinton was asked about her husband being mentioned in several documents and appearing in photos related to Epstein that were recently released by the Department of Justice, and whether she was "100% confident there isn't anything that the former president knows about Epstein's crimes."

"I am, and I think the chronology of the connection that he had with Epstein ended several years before anything about Epstein's criminal activities came to light," she said. "And that he was charged and sadly given a sweetheart deal, which, as I said in my [opening] statement, had that not happened, perhaps his predatory behavior could have been stopped earlier."

"But I think it is fair to say that the vast majority of people who had contact with him before his criminal pleas in '08 were like most people," she said. "They did not know what he was doing.

"And I think that is exactly what my husband will testify to tomorrow."

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

The U.S. attorney's office agreed not to prosecute Epstein for federal crimes, and he served most of his sentence in a work-release program that allowed daytime release from jail.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 in federal custody while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in December 2021 of federal sex trafficking and other charges and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Maxwell attended the 2010 wedding of the Clintons' daughter Chelsea, but Hillary Clinton said Maxwell "came as the plus-one, the guest, of someone who was invited."

Hillary Clinton's deposition was paused shortly after her opening statement after it was learned a photo of her at the hearing was leaked on social media.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a committee member, leaked the photo to conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

"We had a bit of a challenge in the beginning because we had agreed-upon rules based on the fact it was going to be a closed hearing at their demand and one of the members violated that rule, which was very upsetting because it suggested that they might violate other of our agreements," Hillary Clinton said.

"So we had to cease the hearing for a period of time until we could get assurances that no rules would be broken going forward," she continued.

"And we returned to answer questions repetitively, literally over and over again. I don't know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein," Hillary Clinton said.

"I never went to his island. I never went to his homes. I never went to his offices. So it's on the record numerous times."

