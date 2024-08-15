Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems' Policies Cost Americans

Democrats want to "spend, spend, spend," but their policies end up costing Americans more in the long run, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Thursday.

The House Oversight Committee chair weighed in after the Biden administration announced at a rally in Maryland its plan to lower the cost of some prescription drugs for senior citizens enrolled in Medicare Part D.

The plan is a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed in 2022. The changes are set to take place in 2026.

Critics, including Comer, say the plan amounts to price fixing.

"This isn't a good plan for the future. You need to look no further than the baby formula," he told "American Agenda."

"When the Biden-Harris administration came in with their FDA and put restrictions on baby formula, you know, it affected the supply and people were were scrambling to find baby formula to feed their babies. The same thing will happen with drugs.

"They're going to talk about giving free medicine, free healthcare, free housing for illegal immigrants, free, free, free. Somebody pays for all this free stuff."

"The people that pay for it in the end are the American consumers, the American taxpayers. And that payment comes in the form of increased national debt and more inflation."

Regarding the election, Comer said: "There's never been a bigger difference in the economic agenda of presidential candidates than what we have with [President Joe] Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris, versus what we have with [former President Donald] Trump, what we've seen with Trump."

He said Harris has to "own inflation."

"She has to own every policy initiative that's come out over the past 3 1/2 years. She can't be like what the mainstream media is trying to say: She's got her own plan, she's got her own agenda." Comer continued.

"She's been at the at the apex of this administration for the past 3 1/2 years. This is her administration, and it's been nothing but damaging to everyday, working-class Americans.

"We've seen 3 1/2 years of the Biden-Harris economic agenda, and all that we've gotten as a result is massive inflation," he said.

