Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'My Job Was Never to Impeach' Biden

No matter how Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., might try to cast aspersions on the House's failure to impeach President Joe Biden, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that his "job was never to impeach" the president for his family's alleged influence-peddling scheme.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Comer said that the heated exchange between himself and Moskowitz on Thursday happened during a "substantive committee hearing" when the Florida congressman tried to imply "that the Biden investigation wasn't successful."

"I mean, Hunter Biden would have received a sweetheart plea deal," Comer said. "He never would have had to plead guilty. He wouldn't be going to jail were it not for the work of our Oversight Committee. We've identified specific people through this investigation that were a part of a cover-up that, hopefully, if we get a Trump administration, we can hold those government bureaucrats in the deep state accountable.

"So, I think it was a pretty successful investigation," he continued. "Moskowitz is always trying to agitate me and other people on the committee and it's really unfortunate because this committee hearing was about waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government and he wants to try to get his 30 seconds of fame because he's just a clown. He's not a serious legislator."

Comer said that the Oversight Committee has proven that the Bidens have "taken all this money" and stressed that his "job was never to impeach."

"My job was to investigate," he said. "We found all these shell companies that the Bidens set up. We found that they laundered $27 million through these shell companies. According to the IRS whistleblowers, they never paid a penny of taxes on it. The president's son had to plead guilty, and the president dropped out of the presidential election in shame."

When reminded that Biden still has four months left in his term and asked why the House is not moving to impeach him, Comer said, "We impeached Mayorkas and the Senate gave us the middle finger."

"So, there's no way that Joe Biden is going to be removed from office because the Senate doesn't care," he said.

The Oversight Committee chair also said that Biden "committed impeachable offenses" and he would "vote to impeach right now" but, "at the end of the day, we don't have 218 votes."

"We've got some Republicans — you're seeing the battles we're having over trying to make a few modest spending cuts in the House — we have a few Republicans that don't want to vote for it," Comer said. "We've proven a lot to the American people and, at the end of the day, I think we gave the American people the truth about the corruption with the president of the United States and his family."

