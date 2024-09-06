Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Guilty Plea 'Good Deal'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who, as chair of the House Oversight Committee, is leading the investigation into Hunter Biden, told Newsmax his decision to plead guilty "was a pretty good deal."

Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that he pleaded guilty "for the obvious."

"He took in millions and millions of dollars and failed to pay taxes on it ... $27 million that we proved the family took in, the IRS never prosecuted them on that," he said.

Comer said he was told to "stand down by the Department of Justice."

"So the majority of what Hunter Biden didn't pay taxes on the government never prosecuted him for," he said.

Comer said the case isn't going to be over if he has anything to do with it.

"But at the end of the day, it proves that the Bidens are crooks and that Joe Biden has lied about his family’s crimes and his involvement in them," he said.

Comer said the president was involved in a "very obvious scheme to make millions and millions of dollars selling access to his power."

"Do we let another elite just kind of get away with it or do we actually, you know, do we actually do something about it? We better do something about it."

"We better treat everyone equally under the law. And the law has clearly been broken by the Biden family — not just the Biden family, but the deep state bureaucrats that tried to cover up the Bidens' crimes," he said.

Comer said any other person who committed a "fraction" of these alleged crimes would already be in prison.

