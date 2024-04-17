WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mayorkas

Senate Dismisses House Republican Impeachment Charges Against DHS Chief Mayorkas

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 04:50 PM EDT

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday dismissed both charges of illegal conduct by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as Democrats successfully defended President Joe Biden's top border security official.

The partisan votes to dismiss the charges that were narrowly approved by the House of Representatives in February brought a quick end to the Senate's impeachment process. 

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was charged in February by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives with failing to enforce the nation's immigration laws and lying to Congress -- charges he denies. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has made immigration a centerpiece of his presidential campaign against Biden.

By a vote of 51-48, with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski voting "present," the Senate dismissed the House's accusation that Mayorkas failed to enforce U.S. immigration laws.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then moved to dismiss the second charge that Mayorkas lied to Congress.

Schumer's maneuvers were aimed at avoiding a formal Senate trial, arguing that Republicans were abusing the Constitution's impeachment mechanism to remove officials from office for high crimes, misdemeanors and treason.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell earlier had called for a "thorough consideration" of the charges against Mayorkas. Disposing of the case without a trial, McConnell added in a Senate speech, "would mean running away both from our fundamental responsibility and from the glaring truth of the record-breaking crisis at our southern border."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday dismissed both charges of illegal conduct by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as Democrats successfully defended President Joe Biden's top border security official.The partisan votes to dismiss the charges that were narrowly...
mayorkas
227
2024-50-17
Wednesday, 17 April 2024 04:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved