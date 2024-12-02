Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Pardon Won't Halt Probe Into Evidence

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee will press forward in its investigation into Hunter Biden, even after President Joe Biden issued a full pardon for his son.

Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the committee will work with President-elect Donald Trump nominee for Attorney General Pam Bondi to get critical evidence that still needs to be obtained.

Biden announced Sunday that he has granted a full and unconditional pardon to his son, Hunter, who faced sentencing for federal tax and gun convictions this month, according to CNN.

The pardon, signed as the president prepares to leave office, has sparked criticism from Republican lawmakers.

Comer, chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, responded Monday, saying the move was expected.

"I'm not surprised at all. I predicted Joe Biden would pardon Hunter. I predict he'll pardon Jim Biden," Comer said.

"Look, this is the Biden crime family. Joe Biden has lied so many times ... when he said he would never pardon his son."

Comer alleged that the charges against Hunter Biden represent only a fraction of his alleged financial crimes, claiming they amount to "10% of the crimes he actually committed."

He referenced IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, whose testimonies, he said, revealed how the Department of Justice and IRS allowed the statute of limitations to expire on many financial allegations tied to the Biden family.

"Shapley and Ziegler said they didn't know about a lot of the funds we found, like the funds from Romania and other countries," Comer said. He further alleged discrepancies surrounding Biden's loans that were reportedly not repaid or adequately documented.

Despite the pardon, Comer stated the committee's investigation will continue, citing outstanding requests for evidence that have gone unfulfilled.

"We still have information we've requested that we've never received. The White House is still, to this day, obstructing rightful evidence," he said, referring specifically to pseudonym emails he believes will link Joe Biden to alleged money laundering schemes.

Comer also supported his argument by stating that major financial institutions, "like JP Morgan and Bank of America," filed over 175 suspicious activity reports regarding the Bidens' financial dealings.

"This isn't just me saying this. Six of the biggest, most respected banks in America said the Bidens were crooks," Comer added.

As the investigation progresses, Comer expressed optimism about collaborating with Bondi to pursue evidence and accountability.

"I mean, this is the most corrupt political family in the history of the American presidency," he said. "And this is the biggest public corruption scandal ever.

"And I hope that the Trump Justice Department will take our investigation and hold people accountable, not just the Bidens, but all the deep state actors that were involved in the cover-up."

