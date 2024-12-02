10 Times WH, Biden Denied Hunter Would Be Pardoned

President Joe Biden granted his son full immunity from prosecution after he and his White House staff insisted a pardon would not happen.

Biden on Sunday pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

Republicans called the president a "liar" for pardoning his son, who was convicted on gun charges and pleaded guilty to tax fraud this summer, Politico reported.

The Hill provided a list of times Joe Biden and his aides decisively answered "no" after being asked whether a pardon for Hunter was being considered:

Nov. 7, 2024: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated there were no plans to pardon Hunter. "We've been asked that question multiple times," she said. "Our answer stands, which is no." Asked whether a commutation were possible, she said, "That's not what we're going to do."

Sept. 5, 2024: When Hunter Biden changed his plea to guilty in a federal case after being accused of withholding $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, Jean-Pierre was asked about a pardon for the first son. "It's no. It's still no," she said.

July 26, 2024: Jean-Pierre insisted several times that the president would not pardon his son. "It's still, it's still a no. It's still a no," she said. After a reporter followed up, Jean-Pierre said: "It's still a no. It will be a no. It is a no. And I don't have anything else to add. Will he pardon his son? No."

June 13, 2024: During a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Joe Biden said: "I'm not going to do anything. I said I'd abide by the jury decision, and I will do that. And I will not pardon him."

June 12, 2024: After Hunter Biden's conviction on three gun charges, Jean-Pierre said: "I don't have anything beyond what the President said. He's been very clear about this."

June 11, 2024: The president said he would accept the outcome of his son's conviction. "I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," the president said.

June 6, 2024: During an interview with ABC News while in Normandy, Joe Biden was asked whether he had ruled out a pardon for his son. "Yes," the president said.

Dec. 8, 2023: In the wake of tax charges brought against Hunter Biden in California Jean-Pierre said the president has not changed his mind about a pardon. "Nothing has changed. That is still the case," she said.

Sept. 15, 2023: After prosecutors in Delaware brought three gun-related charges against Hunter Biden, Jean-Pierre said a pardon would not occur. "I've answered this question before. It was asked of me not too long ago, a couple of weeks ago. And I was very clear, and I said no," she said.

After prosecutors in Delaware brought three gun-related charges against Hunter Biden, Jean-Pierre said a pardon would not occur. "I've answered this question before. It was asked of me not too long ago, a couple of weeks ago. And I was very clear, and I said no," she said. July 27, 2023: Jean-Pierre answered "no" after being asked whether there was any possibility that the president would end up pardoning his son.