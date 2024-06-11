Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Charges Avoid Tying to Joe Biden

According to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., Hunter Biden's recent felony convictions stem from charges that strategically avoid implicating President Joe Biden.

Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, spoke to Newsmax on Tuesday, asserting that the charges against Hunter Biden were deliberately chosen to avoid linking President Joe Biden to any crimes.

"Look, I've said from day one that the reason they [the Department of Justice] started with the gun charges is because that's the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that you can't tie back to Joe Biden," Comer said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors argued that the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Comer emphasized that other alleged crimes involving Hunter Biden, such as violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and tax evasion, are connected to "influence peddling" involving the Biden brand and Joe Biden himself.

"Remember, you look at the violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the tax evasion, the tax fraud, all that revolved around influence peddling. The Biden brand, Joe Biden, but lying on a gun application? That's the one thing that Joe Biden wasn't involved in," Comer stated.

The congressman suggested Tuesday's conviction begins a broader accountability process.

"So that's what they did today. Look, this is the first step, but we're not going to let up. We've said for months that accountability is coming. Today is a small step, but there's much more to come," Comer concluded.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com