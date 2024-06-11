Dershowitz to Newsmax: Hunter Verdict Real; Trump's 'Made Up'

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the conviction of Hunter Biden earlier in the day does not prove that justice is blind in this country, only the appearance of it.

Dershowitz said it's a false equivalence to compare Biden's conviction on three felony federal firearms charges on Tuesday to the conviction of Donald Trump two weeks ago. After all, Biden was convicted of a "real crime" whereas Trump's was a "made-up charge," Dershowitz told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"It proves that in order to justify an erroneous conviction in New York, the Justice Department had to appoint a special prosecutor to make it appear that there is fair justice. But there isn't. There's an enormous difference," Dershowitz told Schmitt. "Trump was convicted of a made-up charge; there's nothing to the case. I still can't figure out what the actual conviction is based on. On the other hand, Hunter Biden was convicted of a real crime.

"The similarity is that neither of them would actually have been charged with these crimes if their names were not Biden and Trump," Dershowitz added. "People are generally not charged with simply misstating things on a gun application unless they use the gun for some improper purpose. Usually, it's a crime of aggravation. So he's not going to get any jail time; it's really a slap on the wrist."

Further, Dershowitz sides with Republican sentiment that the gun conviction serves as a façade to mask much larger crimes committed by Biden, namely profiting from peddling his father President Joe Biden's name and influence to foreign adversaries to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

"I think the reason the plea bargain failed was because the lawyers were terrified that they would get to the problem of, why is Hunter Biden making so much money by using his name?" Dershowitz said. "And President Biden clearly misstated the facts when he said that Biden has received no money as the result of his name being used — of course he has. There's no doubt about that. And there should be investigations of that."

"Nobody would pay [Hunter Biden] for his expertise; they would only pay him for his access."

