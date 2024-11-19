Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Pattern of Discrimination at FEMA

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there's a "pattern of behavior" of discrimination against Republicans at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Comer joined "Finnerty" hours after FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell testified before his committee about the accusations of a fired employee that bypassing houses in need of federal aid because of Trump signs came from the top of the agency.

The fired FEMA employee, Marn'i Washington, said in an interview last week that she doesn't "create policy" and has been scapegoated.

"[Criswell] testified under oath that she knew of no other instances of this happening," Comer told show host Rob Finnerty. "Just today, throughout the course of the hearing … we were getting calls from individuals, we were getting calls from other members that said they have instances … where their constituents and where they, as American citizens, were denied access.

"They were told by FEMA employees, 'You better take the Trump sign out of your yard or the Trump flag off your house if you want any help from us,'" Comer added. "We believe this is a pattern of behavior in FEMA. We've seen this, Rob, in the Department of Justice, we've seen it in the IRS. We've seen this in so many other agencies throughout the Biden administration where they discriminated against Republicans. And that's what's happening here at FEMA."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com