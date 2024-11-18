White House Requests $100B in Hurricane Aid

The White House sent Congress on Monday a $100 billion emergency funding request to rebuild areas devastated by hurricanes Helene and Milton, along with a number of other disasters nationwide, Politico has reported.

Congress is aiming to work over the next few weeks on bipartisan legislation that fulfills at least some of that request, with the hope of passing it before the end of the year.

Since Congress also has to deal with a Dec. 20 government shutdown deadline, there is speculation that disaster aid could become tied into a spending patch or broader funding package.

The largest part of the disaster aid funding — approximately $40 billion — would be for FEMA's relief fund to ensure that it has enough money to last through the coming year, according to NPR.

In addition, the Biden administration is also requesting $24 billion for the USDA to aid farmers hit by disasters and for school lunch programs and food banks in affected areas.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Monday that lawmakers will now "go to work" evaluating the disaster aid request, Politico reported. He pointed out that estimating recovery costs is "a deliberate process" but emphasized that "we're going to make sure we deliver for the hurricane victims and the people that have suffered from that."

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said she is "not surprised" Johnson has "given people comfort that funding is on the way," stressing that "there's no room for politics in disaster relief." As long as Congress passes the aid before the Dec. 20 funding deadline, FEMA estimates that the nation's disaster relief fund will have enough money to keep recovery work going, assuming that no large disasters hit in the meantime. However, the Small Business Administration's disaster loan program has been without funds for more than a month, so more than 10,000 loan offers are currently on hold for homeowners and businesses attempting to borrow money to repair properties or cover operating expenses. Young emphasized that "this fund must immediately, as soon as possible, be replenished." She said that small businesses and homeowners, as well as nonprofits and renters, critically need this funding.