Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Get FEMA Help to Those in Need

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday she wants to ensure FEMA helps everyone, regardless of their political affiliation.

FEMA supervisor Marn'i Washington, who has since been fired, reportedly gave a directive to avoid homes with signs touting President-elect Donald Trump following the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton. A minimum of 20 homes displaying Trump signs were passed over during October and November.

FEMA workers reportedly also skipped homes in the Carolinas following Hurricane Helene.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is set to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday about the issue.

“These FEMA inspectors and contractors, they were told a directive from Washington, D.C., that they were to avoid assisting individuals who had any Trump signs or flags on their property,” Cammack said on “National Report.”

Cammack said she wants to see FEMA assist those in need.

“I want to see actual aid go to those that are most impacted in my district,” Cammack said. “I have taken three storms in 13 months. We have lost hundreds, if not thousands of homes. My district is a very pro-Trump district. We've had inspectors come on site after homes have been completely destroyed and said, Well, there's nothing to inspect. So, you're denied. So first and foremost, a recognition that they have done wrong."

The Florida congresswoman said FEMA needs to go back and audit the applications they denied and approve them. She also wants to see FEMA issue block grants to the states heavily hit by natural disasters.

“Anything less than that is unacceptable,” Cammack said. “There need to be firings all across the agency. Take it down to the studs and start again. But in the meantime, let's get aid and help to those that need it most.

"That's why the block grant to the states is so critically important, because North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida, they know how to get things done. And they need people. They have people that need help now.”

