Comer to Newsmax: Biden EPA Funded 'Left-Wing' Activist NGOs

Eight nongovernmental organizations that received billions from the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency used that money to "appease these left-wing activists to try to fund the campaigns that were detrimental to our energy policy, detrimental to our manufacturing base in the United States," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Monday.

Comer, who is expanding his probe into former President Joe Biden's EPA, accused the agency last week of awarding $20 billion in grants to political allies.

"I'm afraid a lot of it's gone, but hopefully we can hold some people accountable," he told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"[EPA Administrator] Lee Zeldin is another great pick by Donald Trump. He hit the ground running at the EPA. He looked straight for the money trail. And we've always said that Democrats operated with government money.

"That's how they kept their base," he added.

"They kept them addicted to government money. Now what we're finding is that government money was used to appease these left-wing activists to try to fund the campaigns that were detrimental to our energy policy, detrimental to our manufacturing base in the United States."

And one reason President Donald Trump is having to put tariffs on to bring manufacturing back to the United States "is because these crazy liberals who were, we believe, using taxpayer dollars, were spreading disinformation about climate change and the Green New Deal and all of that stuff," he told Newsmax.

"So hopefully, we can get a hold of what money is still out there and claw it back and fire people that were responsible for misappropriating taxpayer dollars."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com