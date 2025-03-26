WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lee zeldin | epa | grants | waste | taxpayer

Lee Zeldin to Newsmax: Canceling Grants Right Thing for Taxpayer

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 08:30 PM EDT

Lee Zeldin, administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the EPA has done the "right thing" by pulling a grant worth $20 billion from a climate fund program.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order temporarily pausing the EPA's termination of three environmental nonprofit groups' grant agreements. Zeldin said that he’s "confident it’s the right thing to do for the American taxpayer."

"Canceling money before it’s not wasted before its too late, because once money gets spent — if you try to wait for some mysterious moment in the future where the money is out the door then I have to come back to Congress and the American public and explain why the money was wasted ... I have to take action up front to make sure it doesn’t get wasted in the first place," Zeldin said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Zeldin, who ran for governor of New York in 2022, said that so many representatives in Congress abuse taxpayer money. "There are some people in Congress that want us to just light these funds on fire because it’s gong to their friends, it’s going to former Biden and Obama political appointees, and it’s going to left wing activist groups."

"The irony is the funds aren’t going to remediate environmental issues, the money is going to these groups to tell us that there are environmental issues," Zeldin added.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

