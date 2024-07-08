Comer to Newsmax: Is Biden's Doc Protecting Himself?

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. questioned Monday on Newsmax whether Joe Biden's personal physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, has been forthright regarding the president's cognitive state or if he's trying to protect himself because of his alleged involvement in the Biden family's influence peddling schemes.

Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, on Sunday wrote a letter to O'Connor requesting him to appear in front of his committee for a transcribed interview regarding his medical assessments of Biden and his private endeavors with the Biden family's business interests. Comer also is requesting O'Connor produce all documents and communications in his possession related to his involvement in the Biden family's financial activity.

"I don't think anyone in America would agree that Joe Biden is in good health," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I don't think anyone would agree that this has just miraculously happened in the last few weeks. Dr. O'Connor wrote at the end of February, basically, the first of March, that Joe Biden was in perfect health. He was in perfect mental and physical health.

"Now, we all know otherwise, and we've been saying it on your show for a long time. Here we are today, the only people in Washington, D.C., who want Joe Biden to continue on as the Democratic nominee are the Biden family and his physician. What do the Biden family and his physician have in common? They were involved in the Biden family influence peddling schemes."

Comer said testimony from Biden's brother James Biden to his committee in February showed that O'Connor was James Biden's chief medical adviser regarding his business dealings with Americore Health LLC, a rural hospital operator that is going through bankruptcy proceedings, because the president's brother didn't know anything about health care.

"We know from the court documents this Americore Health scheme that O'Connor and Jim Biden were involved in was a scheme from the very beginning that the Bidens defrauded this company and that Joe Biden himself received $200,000 that was traced back to this Americore influence peddling scheme," Comer said.

"We wonder if not only did the physician give bad information [on the president's health] but did he do it to save his own butt because they all want Joe Biden in the presidency to protect themselves."

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.

