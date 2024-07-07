Comer Demands WH Doctor Testify on Biden's Health

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer demanded Sunday that White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor agree to an interview regarding possible efforts in helping the Biden family businesses and questioned the doctor's medical judgment concerning President Joe Biden.

In a letter to O'Connor, Comer wrote: "After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell.

"Americans question President Biden's ability to lead the country, and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that 'President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,'" the letter continued.

"Recently, it was reported that you have 'never recommended that [President] Biden take a cognitive test.' The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family."

Comer also mentioned the committee's investigation into Biden's possible impeachment.

"Recent evidence obtained by the Committee shows your and James Biden's involvement with Americore Health, LLC (Americore). James Biden, the President's brother, used funds from Americore to pay Joe Biden $200,000 as the company was facing financial distress," he wrote.

"Americore is a company that operated rural hospitals and is currently involved in bankruptcy proceedings; as part of the Committee's impeachment inquiry into the Biden family's influence peddling schemes, the Committee interviewed Americore's Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee, Carol Fox in December 2023," Comer wrote.

Noting that the Oversight Committee interviewed James Biden in February," he wrote, "During the interview, James Biden confirmed that you provided him counsel in connection with the alleged work he was performing for Americore."

Comer asked O'Connor to produce all communications and documents related to Americore, as well as to agree to an interview.

"To understand the extent of your involvement in the Biden family's financial activity, we request that you produce all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden. Additionally, the Committee requests you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with Committee counsel. Please contact staff by July 14, 2024, to schedule the interview," he wrote.