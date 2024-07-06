Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Biden 'in Decline and in Denial'

Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Saturday that ABC News' interview with President Joe Biden showed "a president that is in decline and in denial."

On Friday, Biden taped an interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired in prime time. The president hoped to regain some momentum and quiet the conversation that he is incapable of performing the tasks of president.

Dduring an appearance on "Saturday Report," Leavitt said all the interview showed was that "Joe Biden could hardly get through a 22-minute, sit-down, pre-taped interview with a very friendly journalist. It just proves further that he's incapable of speaking off the cuff."

While the Democrats have been scrambling to find ways to remove Biden from the presidential race, Leavitt said it's irrelevant who takes Biden's place should he withdraw or be removed.

"It doesn't matter to us. [Former] President [Donald] Trump has the momentum in this race," she said.

"The debate proved what we've been saying now for four years, and nobody wanted to listen to us. They accused us of lying, engaging in cheap fakes that Joe Biden is physically and mentally impaired and not fit to lead this country."

In light of the boost in polls Trump received following the debate, Leavitt said it was actually a sad day for America "to watch Joe Biden's cognitive decline in real time."

"Our adversaries are taking note of this. Joe Biden is a walking, talking, national security risk," she said.

"China, Russia, Iran are going to continue to take advantage of our country as long as this man is in the White House. And the Democrat Party is to blame for that, because they have been engaging in a massive cover-up of Joe Biden's cognitive state.

"And the media has been complicit right along with them," she added.

