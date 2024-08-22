RFK Jr.'s VP Shanahan: Dems Dread Alliance With Trump

Nicole Shanahan, the vice presidential running mate of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., says Democrats are in panic mode over the possibility of their campaign joining forces with former President Donald Trump, Fox News reported.

In a statement shared on X, Shanahan claimed that Democrats are "terrified" of the prospect of their campaign endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Her post on Thursday detailed the pressure she has received from former Democratic colleagues.

"My old Dem buddies have been flooding me with frantic calls, texts, and emails," Shanahan posted. "I wouldn't dream of airing those private conversations publicly, but the message is clear: They're terrified of the idea of our movement joining forces with Donald Trump."

Shanahan's post further criticized the Democratic Party's tactics, accusing them of undermining RFK Jr.'s campaign.

"When I point out what the Democratic Party and their super PACs have done to sabotage our campaign, their response is always, But Trump is worse. Here's an idea: stop suing us. Let us debate. Quit rigging the media and the polls. It's a simple formula, people — get with it," she said.

A source close to the campaign informed the New York Post on Thursday that an official announcement regarding the suspension of RFK Jr.'s campaign is expected on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a recent "Fox News @ Night" appearance, Shanahan expressed frustration with the Democratic Party.

"You know, it's Bobby's decision. I came into this, supporting him wholeheartedly to win this election. And I have to say, there's only one party that has obstructed a fair election for us. And unfortunately, it was the Democratic Party. They've done everything they can, including creating PACs to prevent us from being able to have ballot access."

Shanahan's comments highlight the struggles faced by the Kennedy/Shanahan ticket in securing ballot access nationwide. The campaign has encountered significant hurdles, including a recent setback in New York State over a residency dispute.

In an interview on the "Impact Theory" podcast, Shanahan emphasized the importance of unity in addressing the country's critical issues.

"Well, this idea of a unity party and the idea of coming around these principles, of fighting together for liberty in this country," Shanahan said.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump said he would be "honored" if Kennedy endorsed him.

"I would be very honored by it. He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person," Trump said in a Fox appearance.