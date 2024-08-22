WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rfk | trump | alliance | election

RFK Jr.'s VP Shanahan: Dems Dread Alliance With Trump

By    |   Thursday, 22 August 2024 06:50 PM EDT

Nicole Shanahan, the vice presidential running mate of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., says Democrats are in panic mode over the possibility of their campaign joining forces with former President Donald Trump, Fox News reported.

In a statement shared on X, Shanahan claimed that Democrats are "terrified" of the prospect of their campaign endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Her post on Thursday detailed the pressure she has received from former Democratic colleagues.

"My old Dem buddies have been flooding me with frantic calls, texts, and emails," Shanahan posted. "I wouldn't dream of airing those private conversations publicly, but the message is clear: They're terrified of the idea of our movement joining forces with Donald Trump."

Shanahan's post further criticized the Democratic Party's tactics, accusing them of undermining RFK Jr.'s campaign.

"When I point out what the Democratic Party and their super PACs have done to sabotage our campaign, their response is always, But Trump is worse. Here's an idea: stop suing us. Let us debate. Quit rigging the media and the polls. It's a simple formula, people — get with it," she said.

A source close to the campaign informed the New York Post on Thursday that an official announcement regarding the suspension of RFK Jr.'s campaign is expected on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a recent "Fox News @ Night" appearance, Shanahan expressed frustration with the Democratic Party.

"You know, it's Bobby's decision. I came into this, supporting him wholeheartedly to win this election. And I have to say, there's only one party that has obstructed a fair election for us. And unfortunately, it was the Democratic Party. They've done everything they can, including creating PACs to prevent us from being able to have ballot access."

Shanahan's comments highlight the struggles faced by the Kennedy/Shanahan ticket in securing ballot access nationwide. The campaign has encountered significant hurdles, including a recent setback in New York State over a residency dispute.

In an interview on the "Impact Theory" podcast, Shanahan emphasized the importance of unity in addressing the country's critical issues.

"Well, this idea of a unity party and the idea of coming around these principles, of fighting together for liberty in this country," Shanahan said.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump said he would be "honored" if Kennedy endorsed him.

"I would be very honored by it. He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person," Trump said in a Fox appearance.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nicole Shanahan, the vice presidential running mate of independent candidate RFK Jr., says Democrats are in panic mode over the possibility of their campaign joining forces with former President Donald Trump.
rfk, trump, alliance, election
408
2024-50-22
Thursday, 22 August 2024 06:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved