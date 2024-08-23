RFK Jr. Withdraws Presidential Bid in Arizona

Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday filed paperwork to withdraw from presidential ballots in the state of Arizona, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said.

The withdrawal comes as Kennedy is set to address the nation on Friday in Arizona.

A super PAC supporting Kennedy told Reuters on Wednesday that Kennedy wants a deal with Donald Trump in which he endorses the Republican rival in exchange for a job in a potential Trump administration.

Trump told CNN this week he would "certainly be open" to Kennedy playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the race and endorses him.

Kennedy, his vice presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan, and 11 of his presidential electors issued a voluntary withdrawal, Arizona's Fontes said in a post on X.

The Kennedy campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Kennedy, 70, the son of late Democratic politician and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, started his presidential campaign as a Democrat, challenging President Joe Biden for the nomination.