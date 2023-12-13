Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Jail for Hunter if He Doesn't Heed Demand

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., warned on Newsmax that if Hunter Biden doesn't heed his subpoena to testify behind a closed-door hearing before the House, he could face jail time.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden stood outside the Capitol giving a speech minutes after he was scheduled to give a deposition to the House Oversight Committee as it relates to their investigation of President Joe Biden.

Speaking to "American Agenda" ahead of a vote in the lower chamber on whether to hold an impeachment inquiry into the president, Meuser said he believes the vote will pass in the Republican majority House.

"I do" think it will pass, Meuser said. "We're talking about an impeachment inquiry here where we're going to uncover added information due to the [obstruction] of the White House and the lack of complete cooperation or even remote cooperation. It is essential we are able to access bank records and issue subpoenas."

In regard to Hunter Biden's deposition scheduled for Wednesday, the congressman added, "Hunter is used to doing whatever he wants, from from business to his social life. But when Congress issues a subpoena — and they're all laws in this country that even the first son needs to follow — he does need to heed that demand. So if he doesn't, he'll ... go to jail."

