Rep. Tom Cole to Newsmax: Formal Inquiry Empowers Committees

Republican Congressman Tom Cole told Newsmax that formalizing the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden helps committees obtain necessary information.

Appearing Tuesday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the Oklahoma lawmaker said the procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday is important in ensuring that subpoenas issued will be honored and respected.

"We want to give our committee chairman, honestly, what they've been asked to be given by the Biden administration, which is a formal vote by the House of Representatives on an impeachment inquiry," Cole explained.

"This will empower our chairmen to have the tools they need to pursue the truth wherever it leads. Then the House will make a decision," he added.

Cole said that the only one of his Republican colleagues he was aware will vote against the formal inquiry is Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, who has criticized it as a political decision lacking evidence.

In regard to whether enough Republicans will be present to pass the measure, given the party's narrow majority, Cole said he was confident that there will be enough members present to get it across.

"I think most members are there. They know this is an important vote. So, I don't think we have any attendance problems right now," Cole said, adding that even those skeptical of a Biden impeachment want to have the inquiry proceed.

Biden is currently being probed by House Republicans, notably on the Oversight and Judiciary Committees, for his family's shady foreign business dealings that he might have benefited from as vice president.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and brother, James Biden, for private depositions on the topic early last month.

But Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, has suggested that his client will only appear for public testimony – a proposition that House Republicans have not been receptive to.

Formalizing the impeachment proceedings could allow House Republicans leverage in court if Hunter Biden is eventually brought up on contempt of Congress charges for violating the subpoena.

His deposition is scheduled for Dec. 13.

