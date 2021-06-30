Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: White House 'Incompetent,' Has 'Bad Intentions' on Border Crisis

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday night that the White House demonstrated both "bad intentions" and "incompetence" in handling the southern border crisis.

“The White House is full of people with bad intentions and incompetent people,” Jackson said on “Stinchfield.” “We can see that, and so what they're doing right now is they're trying to get as many people over here as possible. Their ultimate goal, in my mind, is to get as many people over here as they can, if in the in the near future they're going to get all of them registered to vote.”

Jackson joined former President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the Rio Grande Valley town of McClellan on the southern border Wednesday.

“President Trump came down here and (with Gov. Abbott) are providing some of the leadership that we need to solve this crisis,” he said. “This crisis that was made by the Biden administration.”

Jackson said Trump and Abbott met with a variety of groups including, law enforcement, landowners, and others that are being impacted by the surge of illegal immigrants streaming across the border.

“We had all kinds of interest from down here on the border, people that are just sick to death of what's going on, and they talked to the president,” he said. “(Biden and the Democrats) got rid of all the Trump policies that were working at the time, and it's just it's just horrible down here right now. We just got an epidemic of human trafficking and drugs and all kinds of stuff coming across the border.”

Customs and Border Patrol officials estimate increases of around 800%-1,000% in encounters with immigrants compared to the same time last year, especially in the Laredo Sector.

Trump said during his visit that it is either that Democrats and Biden want the borders completely open, or they are just incompetent.

“I mean, the real question is do they really want open borders, or are they incompetent,” Trump said. “There's only two things you're either incompetent, or for some reason, you have a screw loose and you want to have open borders.”

Jackson said Trump’s trip to the border was especially important, unlike the visit Vice President Kamala Harris paid a couple of days ago 1,000 miles away in El Paso.

President Trump came down here, and he did what the Biden administration, what President Biden and what Harris should have been doing down here,” he said. “Looking at the actual problem and thanking those hard-working law enforcement officers, and everybody else down here on the border, trying to deal with the mess they created.”

