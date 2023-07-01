Jack Kingston to Newsmax: No 'Misinformation' in Hunter Biden Case

It's "outrageous" for Hunter Biden's attorney to paint the release of testimony from IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley as a ploy to feed a "misinformation campaign" as a means to attack his father, President Joe Biden, former Rep. Jack Kingston said on Newsmax Saturday.

"[Shapley] is not a partisan Republican," the Georgia Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's not a political guy. This is a distinguished 14-year investigator."

Further, he outlined in his testimony that investigators were not allowed to go into a guest house on the president's property in Delaware where his son was staying, even if there was probable cause there was evidence they needed, said Kingston.

"They were not allowed to interview the Biden children, who apparently were the recipients of a lot of this money through various bank accounts," said Kingston. "They weren't allowed to ask, 'Who is the big guy?' They weren't allowed to ask any questions about Joe Biden."

Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, has written a scathing letter condemning House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith regarding how Shapley's testimony was handled, as an "obvious ploy to feed the misinformation campaign to harm our client as a vehicle to attack his father," ABC News reports.

In the letter, Lowell said Shapley "may be reaping the 'reward' from the cover you have given him, considering the penalties for agents illegally leaking this type of information."

"Now it appears that the FBI knew about the laptop and knew that it was authentic in 2019 but sat on that information, prompting 51 intelligence members to say it was Russian disinformation," said Kingston. "They weren't allowed to know about this WhatsApp text that said, 'I'm sitting here with my father. If you don't send us the money, there will be dire consequences.' All that kind of stuff was held up from the investigators so they could not make a fair case."

Meanwhile, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, while interviewing the president Thursday, did not ask him anything about his son, and Kingston said that reflects how the media is protecting Biden because of its hatred of former President Donald Trump and of conservatives.

He pointed out that there have been several famous people, like Darryl Strawberry, Wesley Snipes, and Chuck Berry, who have gone to prison for tax evasion, but the IRS wasn't allowed to pursue a case against Hunter Biden.

"What do the celebrities and other people who end up going to jail think about the double standard of justice in America?" he said. "It is absolutely outrageous. There's no question about it that he was handled with kid gloves, and that is because he's a Biden, not because the American justice system is blind."

He added that he doesn't understand "how these people in the FBI can live with their own corruptions."

"Gary Shapley has given them an off-ramp to say, 'You know what? He's right. The prosecutors' hands were tied at every turn. We need to go back and redo this. We need to have that come to Jesus moment,'" said Kingston.

But instead, "it is corruption," he said. "It is Washington elitism, insider politics, just the worst case that I've ever seen in Washington."

