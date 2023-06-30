Biden Walks Off During Live TV Interview

President Joe Biden seemingly was in a rush to bolt a live television interview Thursday as he walked off the set before the segment ended.

Appearing Thursday on MSNBC, the 80-year-old Biden got out of his chair, shook hands with host Nicolle Wallace and walked away.

"Don't go anywhere," Wallace told viewers as Biden walked directly behind her.

Guests rarely if ever leave a cable-news show set before the host sends the program to a commercial break.

The clip of Biden walking off quickly went viral.

"Oh goodness! Joe Biden is really lost," media and political consultant Jim Pfaff tweeted.

"WHAT ON EARTH IS JOE BIDEN DOING? It's live TV!" former Republican National Committee staffer Steve Guest tweeted.

"The Biden Presidency in one clip," former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted while sharing the video.

Some people assumed the oldest president in U.S. history was in a rush to take care of business.

"Bathroom run? Biden gets out of his seat before the commercials start and awkwardly walks off-set," Media Research Center associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro tweeted.

Truth Social accounts also commented on the moment.

"#POTUS #JoeBiden doesn't like you either, #NicolleDWallace," Shauna33R posted.

"Perhaps he was ready for the pudding he was promised after the interview?" Houser posted with a link to the DailyMail.com story about the incident.

Biden was in New York City on Thursday to raise money for his presidential campaign. He stopped by the MSNBC studio at Rockefeller Center.

The president discussed the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday outlawing affirmative action in higher education acceptance decisions, saying that "the vast majority of the American people don't agree with a lot of the decisions this court is making."

Biden stopped short of supporting Democrats' calls to pack the court with liberal judges.

"I think it's a mistake," Biden said during the 20-minute interview. "If we do start the process of expanding the court, we're going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that is not healthy."