Rep. Comer: Bidens Might Have Received More Than $40M

President Joe Biden and his family members might have received more than $40 million from foreign nationals in exchange for favorable policy decisions, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said.

Appearing Wednesday on John Catsimatidis' "Cats & Cosby Show" on 77 WABC, Comer, R-Ky., said his committee has identified "six specific policy decisions" in which Biden took actions that indicate he may have been "compromised."

Comer added that four of the policy decisions "were made while Joe Biden was president early on — [where] we cannot come to any other conclusion as to why these decisions were made, other than the fact that this president is compromised.

"This was organized crime. There's no other way to define it."

Comer said his panel recently obtained bank statements and suspicious activity reports that show "more bank accounts, more shell companies, and more Bidens being involved in the family's influence peddling scheme."

"We're going to try to determine how much money the Bidens took, and what role Joe Biden played in all of this," Comer said. "It's a huge puzzle.

"Around 30 to 40 different banks, and about that many different shell companies. This is an organized attempt by the Biden family to hide the source of money going into these shell companies, and to distract from the IRS so they wouldn't have to pay taxes on it. And that's exactly what the IRS whistleblowers alleged in the transcribed interview with the Ways and Means Committee — that the Biden family never paid money on any of these wires that came into these shell companies."

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told Fox News on Wednesday that Hunter Biden failed to pay $1.2 million in taxes in 2017 and 2018, and added there's likely hundreds of thousands of dollars more in income from previous years that he failed to report.

"To this day, there's still around $400,000 of unreported income from Burisma [Holdings] in 2014," Shapley said. "Hunter Biden was told by his partner, Eric Schwerin, that he needed to amend his returns, and he never did."

Comer told Catsimatidis that he's "confident" his investigation will prove the Biden family received "at least $17 million" from overseas, but that the "transactions could exceed $40 million-plus."

Comer has identified nine members of the Biden family as allegedly having received foreign income.