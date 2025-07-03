Fmr Rep. Jack Kingston to Newsmax: GOP to Score 'Incredible Victory'

Former GOP Rep. Jack Kingston told Newsmax on Thursday that the wide-ranging tax and domestic policy bill under consideration by the House will be "an incredible victory" for Republicans once it passes.

In an effort to delay it's passage, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday gave a multihour marathon floor speech delaying a vote on the legislation.

"What is contemplated in this one big, ugly bill is wrong. It's dangerous, and it's cruel, and cruelty should not be either the objective or the outcome of legislation that we consider here in the United States House of Representatives," Jeffries said.

Kingston hit out at the minority leader in an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," saying that Jeffries' speech gave "people a chance to catch up on their sleep without losing any substance whatsoever, because he's had absolutely nothing in the time that he's been allotted."

He added that the House will pass the bill, which will grant House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Trump "an incredible victory."

Kingston said that Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., "shares in that," as does "every single House member who's ... fought for it, negotiated, and come up with this."

He went on to say that "the biggest winner of all ... is going to be the taxpayers making these tax cuts permanent. No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. These are huge wins for the American family. And the economy is going to take off because we're going to drill for more domestic energy, bringing down the cost the price of gasoline, which is already down, of course, but we're just going to have a lot of prosperity. And this is the signature legislation of Donald Trump."

