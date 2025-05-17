Jack Ciattarelli to Newsmax: Dems Want N.J. to Be a Sanctuary State

Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey Jack Ciattarelli told Newsmax on Saturday that every single Democrat running against him "believes in sanctuary cities" and wants New Jersey to be a "sanctuary state."

Last week, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at a federal immigration detention center after he ignored instructions from Homeland Security to leave the Delaney Hall facility. Baraka has been making the media rounds since his arrest claiming that he has been unfairly targeted.

Ciattarelli said the authorities acted appropriately. "When someone is trespassing in a high security area, we put our hands on them by putting handcuffs on them. And that's exactly what we did with Ras Baraka.

"But, you know, he's one of three Democratic mayors that's running for governor of New Jersey. The two others also believe in sanctuary cities.

"And us being a sanctuary state, one candidate has gone so far as to say that he will reappoint Phil Murphy's attorney general, who also supports sanctuary cities. It all ends when we win the next election," Ciattarelli said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

Ciattarelli, who has received the endorsement of President Donald Trump, blasted Baraka for "not showing up" to any of the problems that actually effect the lives of people in his state. "Look at Newark alone, where Ras Baraka is the mayor.

"We're in the unprecedented meltdown of Newark Airport. The school district, only 80% of the kids are on grade level for reading, writing and math. There's crime in the streets.

"He's not showing up for any of that, but he's showing up in an ICE detention center. Tells you all about his priorities," Ciattarelli added.

