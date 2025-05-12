Trump Endorses Ciattarelli for N.J. Governor

President Donald Trump waded into New Jersey's competitive governor's race Monday by endorsing Jack Ciattarelli, bolstering the Republican hopeful's chances ahead of the June primary and potentially reshaping November's general election, The New York Times reported.

"Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, affirming that Ciattarelli "will work closely with me and the Trump Administration."

Trump's endorsement elevates Ciattarelli, 63, a former state Assembly member who narrowly lost to Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, by just 3 percentage points in 2021.

Ciattarelli described himself as "truly humbled and honored" to gain Trump's backing, calling for Republicans to unite to "make New Jersey affordable and safe again."

The decision came as a blow to Ciattarelli's primary opponents, notably conservative talk radio host Bill Spadea, who had actively sought Trump's endorsement. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, another challenger, has openly criticized Trump, positioning himself as a moderate alternative.

Trump's presence looms large in New Jersey, where Democrats hold a voter registration advantage exceeding 800,000. Despite Trump's improved performance in 2024, narrowing his losing margin from 16 to just 6 points compared with four years earlier, polling still shows mixed opinions on his presidency statewide.

A recent Stockton University poll indicated 52% disapprove of Trump's performance, with a substantial 62% expressing concerns over the worsening economy.

Ciattarelli previously distanced himself from Trump during his 2021 gubernatorial run, notably once calling Trump a charlatan who was "not fit to be president." But after Trump's unexpectedly strong showing in New Jersey last November, Ciattarelli pivoted, seeking alignment with the president.

In March, Ciattarelli posted images of a meeting with Trump at his Bedminster golf club on social media, signaling a clear shift toward courting the MAGA base.

Trump appeared aware of Ciattarelli's earlier ambivalence.

"Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!)," Trump emphasized Monday.

Spadea, meanwhile, highlighted Trump's past criticism of Ciattarelli in advertisements, including Trump's previous assertion that Ciattarelli might have won in 2021 had he sought the president's support earlier. Trump once said of Ciattarelli: "This guy never came to ask for my support. When MAGA sees that, they don't like it."

Ciattarelli already leads fundraising among Republicans, raising approximately $3.5 million, nearly double the amounts of Bramnick and Spadea.

The Republican optimism also stems from recent voter registration trends; since 2021, over 100,000 residents have registered Republican, narrowing the Democrats' advantage.

With Murphy barred by term limits from seeking reelection, Republicans view Trump's endorsement of Ciattarelli as a key factor in potentially reclaiming New Jersey's governorship for the first time since Chris Christie left office in 2018.

The Republican primary in New Jersey begins June 10.