JD Vance at Newsmax Town Hall: 'American Homes for Americans'

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, told a Newsmax town hall on Tuesday that illegal immigration is the single biggest driver of soaring housing costs in the country.

Vance joined Newsmax host and town hall moderator Rob Finnerty for the event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to make his closing message to voters on issues impacting them ahead of next week's election.

One question from the audience was about the Trump-Vance plan to lower housing costs, a barrier to entry to many Americans.

Vance took aim at lowering mortgage interest rates and said a second Trump administration would "lower regulatory burden" in order to build more homes.

"And this third thing is a really important part of the equation, too, because no matter how many homes you build, if you don't ensure that American homes go to American citizens, you're never going to make home ownership affordable," Vance said. "We've got to make sure — and this is a fundamental principle of President Trump's policy — that American homes go for the American people. And that means we've got to get the millions upon millions of illegal aliens out of our country."

Vance outlined the impact that having millions of illegals in the country has on housing costs.

"If you've got 25 million people who shouldn't be here, we've got to put them somewhere, and they're going to go to homes that ought, by right, go to American citizens," he said. "The most important thing that I think is driving up costs is that we've run this experiment for three years.

"If you flood the country with illegal immigration, you make housing unaffordable. Let's get back to common sense border policy so that people … can afford to buy a home in their own country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com