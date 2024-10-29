JD Vance at Newsmax Town Hall: Harris Has No 'Closing Message'

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has turned negative in the final days of her campaign because she has no closing message on issues that she helped to create, calling it "disgraceful" that she would attack GOP voters over her failure as vice president.

Vance made the comments in a town hall hosted by Newsmax on Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a Blue Wall state that Vance said he hopes to turn into a Red Wall state after this election.

Vance told the crowd at Cornerstone University that Harris' attacks of fascism are not resonating with voters.

"I think a lot of Michigan voters are asking, what are you gonna do to make my groceries more affordable? And Kamala's response is, well, Donald Trump is bad. ... What are you gonna do to make it so that we can afford to buy a home in this country that all of us love? And her response is, J.D. Vance is a fascist. And what are you going to do to close down that southern border that Kamala Harris opened? And her response is, well Donald Trump's voters are bad people," Vance told town hall moderator and Newsmax host Rob Finnerty.

"I don't think that this is a person with a closing message that can win in the state of Michigan because it's clear she has no actual solutions for the problems that in many cases she played a critical role in creating," he added. "So, I actually feel like we're in a very good spot, in part because Kamala Harris' closing message is such a disgrace."

Vance took umbrage, however, with Harris attacking Republican voters just because she's doing a bad job.

"I signed up for this. Donald J. Trump signed up for this. I wouldn't shed any tears for us because, look, we asked the American people to vote for us. We stepped into the political arena ourselves," Vance said. "But it really does bother me that Kamala Harris has decided to attack not just me and President Trump, but our voters.

"You're not a bad person for wanting the border secured. You're not a bad person to want to be able to afford groceries when you go to the grocery store," he told Finnerty. "And it's disgraceful for a person who wants to lead the whole United States of America to say that people are Nazis or fascists or racist because they think that she's doing a bad job.

"She should look in the mirror, not attack her own citizens."

