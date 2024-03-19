Netanyahu: Victory Over Hamas Will Deliver Blow to Iran Terror Axis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the leaders of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Monday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. The delegation, led by AIPAC President Michael Tuchin, was briefed on the war in Gaza by the prime minister, who also answered their questions.

During his remarks, Netanyahu said Israel defines victory "as the destruction of Hamas' military and governing capabilities, as the return of the hostages, which we're working right now, and also as preventing the return, Gaza from becoming a threat to Israel at any time in the future."

The prime minister also said that he wants to bring Israeli citizens who live in the north back to their homes with confidence that Hezbollah in Lebanon will not attack the border communities.

"That requires that Hezbollah move back. That is also part of our goals, which we will not give up on. Very important."

Netanyahu affirmed that the attacks on Israel are being supported and funded by the Islamic regime of Iran.

If the goals are achieved, Netanyahu said, it will "deliver a stinging blow to the Iran terror axis which is behind everything that we're seeing here today."

Netanyahu defined moderate Arab states as a U.S.-Israeli ally when he said the battle is not Israel's alone.

"It is a battle for our future, but it's also the battle for the victory of the Israel-America-moderate Arab axis against the Iran axis.

The prime minister urged the AIPAC members to support the military action in Gaza so Israel will be victorious and that civilization will defeat barbarism. "That's really the battle. It's a very, very big battle."

Netanyahu clarified that despite reports in the U.S., there is unity among the people regarding the war effort.

"The great majority will tell you that they support what I just said, the goals that the government has set," he stated and blasted the "extreme fringe groups" who are making "deliberately false" claims in order to drive policy.

"They know it's false. But that falsehood is perpetrated and it's wrong," he said. "There is unity among the people to achieve victory along the lines that I described. It is within reach, and we're going to do it.

He acknowledged recent narratives in Israel that "local politics is interfering" and provided this response: "They may be right. On which side of the pond?"

The prime minister concluded his speech by stressing how important it is that America and Israel continue to stand together to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization.

"We have to win this war. We have to stand together and win this war. We have to stand together here, and we have to stand together there," he said emphatically, saying it's the right thing, the necessary thing, and "the one thing that will assure the viability, future, and security of the state of Israel."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.