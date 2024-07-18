Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Israel Concerned About Biden's Mixed Messages

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., shared his insights on Biden's mixed messages to Israel that have impacted U.S.-Israel relations during a live interview with Newsmax at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

Speaking on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Kustoff said, "I think there's concern about the mixed messages that they get from the Biden administration in terms of saying one thing and then doing another. "We need to be strong. We need to be consistent."

"I was in Israel two weeks ago right now and met with leadership, met with the Israeli leadership," Kustoff said. "They know how important this relationship is. The U.S.-Israeli relationship. They know that we are their greatest ally."

Kustoff hopes for a steadfast stance from the U.S. toward Israel, regardless of the administration in power. "I hope that whoever is in control, whether it's Biden or what have you, will show that we're strong for Israel, [and] continue to show that we're strong for Israel," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington next week. He will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on July 24. A tentative meeting between President Biden and Netanyahu is also set for Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to meet with Netanyahu during his visit, according to a White House official cited by Reuters.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com