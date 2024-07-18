Israel Replacing Biden's $300M Aid Pier, Plans Field Hospital for Gaza Children

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Tuesday that Israel will soon replace the U.S. pier for aid deliveries to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

Gallant's announcement comes shortly after the Biden administration decided it would close its floating pier off Gaza's shore.

The Israeli defense minister held a top-level meeting with U.S. Gen. Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, before his announcement.

Labeled "Pier 28," the new Israeli Gaza pier will be built in the southern Israeli port of Ashdod.

"The minister emphasized the defense establishment's commitment to working with international partners to ensure the entry of critical humanitarian aid to Gaza," Gallant's office stated in an official statement.

However, Israeli authorities have so far not announced publicly when the new pier facility will be up and running. Located around 30 miles from the Gaza border, humanitarian aid from the upcoming Pier 28 in Ashdod will first go through an Israeli land crossing before entering Gaza.

In March, Washington announced its intention of building a floating Gaza pier to facilitate the inflow of humanitarian aid into the embattled coastal enclave.

At the time, the Biden administration expressed frustration with what it claimed was a slow Israeli response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"We're not waiting on the Israelis. This is a moment for American leadership, and we are building a coalition of countries to address this urgent need," a senior Biden official said.

However, the Biden administration's decision to close its Gaza aid pier comes after the floating facility has encountered multiple problems including security threats, damage due to bad weather, aid theft, and a bloated budget that nearly doubled from $180 million to around $300 million.

Meanwhile, the Defense Minister's Office has also decided to erect a field hospital in Israel that will assist Gazan children with chronic diseases, such as cancer or diabetes.

"This is a significant short-term solution that will address immediate humanitarian needs until a permanent mechanism is established to evacuate and treat ill children," Gallant's office said without specifying when the planned field hospital would be operational.

Ynet News reported Thursday morning, however, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not approve of the creation of the field hospital for Palestinian children within Israeli territory.

Brig. Gen. Roman Gofman, Netanyahu's military secretary, explained that approval will not be given for the field hospital until an agreement is made with third party countries to receive injured Gazans, who would be flown from Israel or Egypt.

Despite multiple foreign-funded hospitals, Gaza currently has limited and deteriorating healthcare capabilities amid the ongoing war.

Many international players including the United Nations have mainly blamed Israel for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. However, Israel has rejected the accusations and criticized the United Nations for being inefficient in its distribution of aid to Gaza. In addition, most of the international community has largely ignored the fact that Hamas terrorists have stolen about 70% of the aid arriving through the U.S. pier.

In May, Israel opened a third border crossing to facilitate an increase of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This AllIsraelNews.com report was reprinted on Newsmax with permission.