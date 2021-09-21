Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: US Turning Its Back on Israel

Rep. Jason Smith declared on Newsmax that the United States is turning its back to Israel. The congressman's comments come as Democratic lawmakers removed $1 billion in military funding to Israel on Tuesday.

Speaking Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," the Missouri Republican said: "The radicals and the Democratic Party are really leading the Democrats to an area that ... no one in America would love to see.

''The fact that the people that [are] leading [Nancy Pelosi's] party right now ... are opposite of everything that we would ever possibly want in an ally. And Israel is our greatest ally that this country has, and right now, the Democrats are trying to turn their back on them."

Reports indicate that House Democrats objected to a provision allowing additional spending for Israel's "Iron Dome" defense system.

One concern of liberal Democrats is that the funding could result in Palestinian casualties.

